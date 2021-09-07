VMRO-DPMNE International Secretary Vladimir Gjorcev participates in the work of the EPP Political Assembly in Brussels.

Gjorcev also met with EPP President Donald Tusk and thanked him for his support to VMRO-DPMNE and also informed him about the current developments in Macedonia.

EPP President Tusk announced that a special EPP leadership summit for the Western Balkans will be held in early October, to which VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has been invited.

At the meeting with EPP Secretary of External Relations Patrick Foller, they talked about the upcoming local elections, in which VMRO-DPMNE is expected to win. VMRO-DPMNE and EPP in the coming period will intensify cooperation, including bilateral cooperation with EPP parties.