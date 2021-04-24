Actor Vlado Jovanovski, who was imprisoned by the Zaev regime as part of the April 27th trial, urged the public to support the large protest planned for tomorrow

We will reprint the history books one day and in them, in golden letters will be the names of the protectors of the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia. They are the martyrs of Macedonia, Jovanovski said.

The regime sentenced 16 protesters and Interior Ministry officials in the massive process, which was also used to blackmail members of Parliament to vote for the imposed name change. The protest tomorrow is going to deliver a call for their release.