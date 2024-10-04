From 2006 until 2020, he served as a deputy in many Parliamentary assemblies. In November 2021, he declared his intention to enter the real estate industry.

– Hi to all of you. I choose to work in the real estate industry. privately, within his own business, in the commerce, services, consulting, and marketing domains. There is always praise and criticism in Macedonia. If I worked for the government, I would face criticism. If you choose to go private, once more, congrats and reviews. Again with the criticism if you achieve. If you are unsuccessful, then offer criticism and move on. As Gjorchev wrote back then, life goes on.

If you read the statement better, you will see that I will work in the private sector and have an engagement there, but in the same announcement I say that I remain in VMRO-DPMNE as a member of the Executive Committee, that I will engage because I think that the situation both then and now, in which Macedonia is located, is quite difficult and bad, and the country needs to be removed from the mud in which it is located. Now I am involved in demography and I think it is an important area for the future of Macedonia. It is important for her how the next 10, 20 and 50 years will be determined in Macedonia, said Gjorchev in a guest appearance on “Channel 5”

The SDSM claimed that “VMRO-DPMNE and Gjorchev put him in an armchair, invented a state position for him, for which the citizens will pay over 105 denars per month or one million denars annually” in reference to Gjorchev’s appointment to the post of national coordinator for demography, youth, and human resources.

photo by sloboden pechat