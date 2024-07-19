The opposition DUI’s mouth is full of false patriotism after filling their pockets!” The Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) is the definition of crime, corruption and racketeering of business and citizens, especially Albanians. This party, with a style of governance typical of African and Latino regimes, has made the citizens hostage to their wrong and irresponsible policies. While a small group of officials from this party got rich and lived in luxury, the ordinary Albanian, who earns his bread honestly, suffered for medicines, textbooks and other basic necessities of life.

Dear citizens, the VLEN coalition will not allow DUI to use Albanians as a shield for their criminal rule. We will not keep silent that DUI in the opposition has a mouth full of false patriotism, after they have filled their pockets. We will not let the scandals be forgotten. Ramiz Merko, known as the “local sheriff” of Struga, created his own empire during his four mayoral terms, which is why the US State Department put him on the black list for corruption.

Nazim Bushi, Deputy Minister of the Interior, along with his son, rested in super-luxury hotels in Turkey where one night cost 20,000 euros. Drin Ahmeti, the grandson of Ali Ahmeti, bought Soravia for 20 million euros and was then immortalized celebrating with fireworks. Barlet Xhaferi, the son of then first man of the Assembly Talat Xhaferi, attracted attention when the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption announced that he had passed the bar exam before graduating and then became a prosecutor. Not to mention the murky lottery deals and staged gambling

to Prparim Bajrami and Artan Grubi who brought gambling to the homes of the citizens.

We expect the law enforcement authorities to do their job for which the citizens pay and to restore confidence in the rule of law and equality before the law, regardless of political, ethnic or religious affiliation.

The octopus of crime and corruption The Democratic Union for Integration and its satellites who kneel in the corridors in front of the offices of VMRO-DPMNE officials to get amnesty for crime, do not aim to represent Albanians, but to save themselves from criminal prosecution.

VLEN with professional and honest staff in the Government works dedicatedly and advocates for rational and economical spending of public money.

Party Revenge NO, but responsibility YES! Moving on to WORKS!