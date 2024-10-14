The VLEN coalition hopes that the Venice Commission will accept their proposal for a new law that would regulate public sector and the ethnic proportion of the employees. Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari, who is one of the leaders of VLEN, said that they have to propose a new law after the Constitutional Court struck down the much criticized by-laws that were regulating this area so far.

There is a prepared law that needs to be synchronized and coordinated. There is nothing wrong if we seek additional opinions. And I think that the law should be adopted in Parliament as soon as possible, Taravari said.

The Venice Commission will be asked to review the proposal and see if it’s in line with the Constitution and the European norms.