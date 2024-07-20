The VLEN coalition has warned the DUI party that it will have to face its past of abuse of power, mismanagement of the state institutions and corruption.

There needs to be accountability for former FOreign Minister Bujar Osmani, who, contrary to all logic, signed a 960,000 EUR car rental deal for the needs of the OSCE summit. Osmani needs to explain if he knew about the abuses of his appointed UN Ambassador Ljubomir Frckoski or how Ambassador Vesel Memedi in Italy created a chaos with the passports of our citizens. We call on the investigative teams to free themselves from the shackles of the previous regime and to restore public trust by acting, VLEN said in a statement.