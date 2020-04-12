The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party called out the Healthcare Ministry over the fact that 10 percent of the coronavirus patients are doctors and nurses. “This is due to the fact that they don’t have the necessary protective gear”, the party said in a press release.

VMRO proposed the creation of a 10 million EUR fund that would be focused solely to purchasing masks, overalls, visors and other equipment needed to protect the medical professionals from the virus. This prompted an angry response from Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce, who insisted that the hospitals are well provided.