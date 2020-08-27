The only thing the public can expect from the new Zoran Zaev Government is more crime and poverty, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release as the Parliament prepares to put Zaev’s proposal to a vote on Saturday.
It will only get better for Zaev’s family businesses, while the rest of the public will suffer. His previous Government generated a billion EUR in new debt in three months with nothing to show for it. No capital investments and a sinking economy. There are 36,000 newly unemployed citizens. The average salary is 1,367 denars down compared to February and the energy prices are up 7.5 percent. A bank collapsed in a scandal estimated at 200 million EUR and 500,000 citizens continue to live in poverty while the Zaev clan gets richer and richer, the conservative party said in its press release.
