VMRO-DPMNE said that the possible appointment of chief prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski as judge on the Constitutional Court would solidify Zoran Zaev’s control over the judiciary.

Joveski is a chief political executioner who operates under Zave’s orders, just like judge Dobrila Kacarska did. Now Zaev plans to promote him to the Constitutional Court as well. Joveski led the prosecutor’s service while Zaev was released despite obvious evidence of his involvement in crimes and numerous allegations about his lieutenants were left uninvestigated, the opposition party said in a press release.