People close to the First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi are developing a lucrative business with the help of regulatory capture, warned the VMRO-DPMNE party. VMRO official Mile Lefkov held a press conference today to describe how a little known practice – safety inspections of gas stations – is being used to benefit the ruling DUI party.

According to Lefkov, Grubi’s brother, Veton Grubi, who owns a tourism company, had one of his employees set up a company for inspections of gas pumps. The company received the permit to do this sensitive task just four months after it was set up – the approval process goes through an institution led by a DUI party official.

The Metrology Bureau then twice increased the price inspection companies can charge for their mandatory services – the first instance was just before the company linked to Grubi was registered.