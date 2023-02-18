People close to the First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi are developing a lucrative business with the help of regulatory capture, warned the VMRO-DPMNE party. VMRO official Mile Lefkov held a press conference today to describe how a little known practice – safety inspections of gas stations – is being used to benefit the ruling DUI party.
According to Lefkov, Grubi’s brother, Veton Grubi, who owns a tourism company, had one of his employees set up a company for inspections of gas pumps. The company received the permit to do this sensitive task just four months after it was set up – the approval process goes through an institution led by a DUI party official.
The Metrology Bureau then twice increased the price inspection companies can charge for their mandatory services – the first instance was just before the company linked to Grubi was registered.
We ask if Artan Grubi used his influence to increase the price for this service, and with that benefited the Metrolab company, owned by an employee of his brother?, asked Lefkov during the press conference. Lefkov announced further details about this apparent abuse of office.
