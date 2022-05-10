VMRO-DPMNE began the blockade of Parliament today, unfurling a banner at the speakers’ podium stating “active blockade to save us from a national disaster”.

We call you to agree to elections to exit the crisis which you caused. This is what the citizens want from us. We are instituting an active blockade to save us from a national disaster, from the humiliations you have caused. To save our energy sector, to save the farmers and all citizens, said Nikola Micevski, head of the VMRO group in Parliament.

The party will block any legislation – likely through submitting thousands of amendments to the proposals or by holding long filibustering speeches. The opposition party said that it will allow laws that directly influence living standards to go through, but nothing else.