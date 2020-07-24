VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski pointed the testimony given by Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 as evidence that the SDSM party was deeply involved in extortion in its three years in power. Boki 13 testified about the second racketeering trial he faces, and this time he pulled no punches – he openly said that his real-estate schemes that ended costing two businessmen over a million EUR were supported by SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev and other top party officials.

Boki 13 was not a person who had the power and influence to extort millions of euros from businessmen, not without SDSM officials standing behind him. He wouldn’t be able to extort a dime without SDSM. Boki 13 yesterday publicly acknowledged that Mila Carovska was part of his money laundering schemen. He confirmd that Carovska was informed about his actions. He said that the businessman Adrijan Amzovski, who paid hundreds of thousands of euros into the scheme, would pay nothing if it weren’t for the support given by then SDSM Secretary General Aleksandar Kiracovski, Stoilkovski said.

One SDSM official – outgoing Deputy Parliament Speaker Frosina Remenski – is charged in the second Racket trial, but she herself said that so many more party officials were linked to Boki 13 that she feels like a sacrificial lamb – or in her words – as a doe marked for shooting.