The Ilinden branch of VMRO-DPMNE disassociated itself from the Mayor Zika Stojanovski, who yesterday joined a small group of former party officials aligned with former security chief Saso Mijalkov. The group called for resignation from party leader Hristijan Mickoski – as part of Mijalkov’s on-going attempt to reassert influence in the party.

Stojanovski was one of the few still active officials who attended the press conference, along with former mayors of Butel and Aerodrom, and a few lower level former Government officials such as Filip Petrovski.

We believe that his actions are driven by personal interest and are opposed to the interests of the party and our branch, the VMRO-DPMNE branch in Ilinden, an industrially growing district just east of Skopje, said in its press release.

Mijalkov helped the Zaev regime secure the votes for the imposed name change, apparently in exchange for leniency in the numerous criminal investigations Zaev initiated against him through the Special Prosecutor’s Office. With the SPO now dismantled, Mijalkov has been a growing influence in SDSM and yesterday, on the day of the press conference held by his supporters, he was photographed meeting the upcoming co-Prime Minister Artan Grubi.