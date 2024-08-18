VMRO-DPMNE calls for accountability for judge Pajazit Pajaziti, who allowed the release and flight of former UCK fighter Blerim Ramadani – sought by Serbia for war crimes. Shortly after his release into house arrest in the home of his relatives in Macedonia, Ramadani fled to his native Kosovo.

We will not see justice so long as SDS and DUI judges continue to run the judiciary. We need urgent and thorough changes. The dismissal of the Council of Public Prosecutors and the Judicial Council, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement, in which the party also reminds the public of other recent scandals involving corrupt judges close to the former coalition.