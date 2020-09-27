VMRO-DPMNE calls on Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce to resign as the coronavirus epidemic continues to wreak havoc across Macedonia and the death toll rose over 720.

Under Filipce, we had another medical professional die of the epidemic, we have 117 deaths and 3,166 newly infected patients in just one month, and a total of 722 deaths and 2,245 currently active cases. Meanwhile, Fliipce keeps changing his position, now saying that he “hopes” there will be no need for a new quarantine. He needs to assume responsibility for the growing number of patients and for his failure to manage the pandemic, the opposition party said in a press release.

VMRO has also revealed a number of apparently corrupt real-estate developments in which Filipce is trying to cover up his involvement.