VMRO-DPMNE called on SDSM and DUI to support the joint resolution on the Bulgarian demands. After VMRO proposed the resolution, SDSM initially resisted, then declared its support, but remains evasive when it comes to ratification. DUI, on the other hand, rejected the resolution but its officials are now saying that they support protections for the Macedonian national identity.

Bulgaria wants complete revision of the Macedonian history and redefining of the Macedonian national identity and in the meantime continues to veto Macedonia’s EU accession talks.