VMRO-DPMNE are calling out the SDSM party to come out publicly against its former coalition partner DUI which, VMRO warns, is preparing a number of ethnically charged and destabilizing moves in autumn. According to VMRO leader and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, DUI wants to respond to the fact that it is left out in the opposition for the first time since 2008, and the initial criminal charges against DUI officials, by raising the political and ethnic temperature in the country. DUI leader Ali Ahmeti announced a move to redefine Macedonia’s political system and even to create a majority Albanian region in the country, which was recipe for war in other Balkan countries in the recent past.

SDS can’t remain a mere silent observer. They must tell us whether they will sit back and wait for DUI to destabilize the country? After Prime Minister Mickoski disrupted their plan, they are now regrouping and insist that they were only planning protests. SDS and DUI have the same goal, to protect their corrupt officials who are due to be held responsible for their crimes and for plundering the country, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

SDSM official and former Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski dismissed claims that SDSM will support DUI in any plans to cause disturbances in Macedonia. “The group that is being called out should be arrested immediately. But that is not happening, which means we are seeing an attempt to confuse the public”, Spasovski said.