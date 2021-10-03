Prilep police has done nothing to act against the local SDSM party activist who issued foul threats against the VMRO-DPMNE mayoral candidate Borce Jovceski. The SDSM supporter, who goes under the name Robert Vretoski on the social media, threatened to kill Jovceski son unless he steps out of the race – Jovceski already suffered the premature death of his other son.

I was invited to several media debates in Skopje. I welcome the invitations but I’m unable to attend due to the fact that the threats against my life and my family still haven’t been investigated. The person who is threatening me still roams free and nothing is done by the Prilep police, Jovceski said.