VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski continued his tour of sites with unlawful construction, calling out the SDSM – DUI led Government after its PR stunt in Skopje’s Mavrovka shopping mall – where they declared a major win for the rule of law after demolishing a partially built illegal cafe.

Yesteday, Stoilkovski gave a press conference in front of two platforms built by local developers in the protected Matka canyon west of Skopje. Today he went to the ski resort of Popova Sapka, which has been plagued by massive development.