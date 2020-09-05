VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski continued his tour of sites with unlawful construction, calling out the SDSM – DUI led Government after its PR stunt in Skopje’s Mavrovka shopping mall – where they declared a major win for the rule of law after demolishing a partially built illegal cafe.
Yesteday, Stoilkovski gave a press conference in front of two platforms built by local developers in the protected Matka canyon west of Skopje. Today he went to the ski resort of Popova Sapka, which has been plagued by massive development.
An entire town has been built as you can see behind me and nobody lifts a finger. This is anarchy in the midst of our tourist resort. Over 80 buildings are being made on state owned land, in the midst of what should be a national park, and nobody dares demolish them and nobody is held responsible. If they are going to demolish unlawful construction, let them come here, let them go in front of the Ilinden barracks in Skopje, let them go to Ohrid and demolish the buildings made by their local boss Nefi Useini, Stoilkovski said.
