VMRO-DPMNE held a meeting of its Executive Committee, which decided to empower party leader Hristijan Mickoski to begin negotiations with for the creation of the next ruling coalition. The party leadership points that the elections were held in an undemocratic environment, with “a massive amount of vote buying on the side of the ruling SDSM party, and with numerous irregularities on election day”.

VMRO-DPMNE will submit charges to the Administrative Court about the irregularities and the vote counting process.

Never the less, “VMRO-DPMNE won the trust of the voters in most municipalities and won more seats in Parliament than SDSM did – excluding SDSM’s partner BESA”. VMRO-DPMNE is projected to take 44 seats and SDSM – 46, but this is including the four seats going to BESA. Neither party has a clear shot at forming the next Government and coalition talks are expected to begin with the ethnic Albanian parties, mainly Ali Ahmeti’s DUI.