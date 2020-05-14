VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski called for a criminal investigation into the ruling SDSM party, after a testimony of a former Colored Revolution activist who testified that the party leader Zoran Zaev was financing the 2015 protests. Meri Nikolova – Buxhaku testified during a TV interview how Zaev would send Colored Revolution activists to the SDSM party to pick up money for their activities.

More and more of the associates of Zoran Zaev are turning on him and revealing his activities to the public. Colored Revolution activist Meri Nikolova – Buxhaku revealed how Zaev manipulated the public over the past years, presenting before it an allegedly independent protest movement. In reality, Zaev had taken over the civic society sector, he bribed and corrupted NGO activists and organizations, using them to attack individuals and promote his harmful policies in the public. These are dark funds used for political assassination of his opponents. You can only imagine where these funds came from, Arsovski said.

In an earlier audio leak, published last week, Zaev was heard bragging how he controls the NGO groups, which he refers to as “those paid by George Soros”. Hundreds of so-called non-Governmental groups were participating in the Colored Revolution, hand in hand with the SDSM party, in a coordinated campaign across what should be independent and home-grown organizations.

Arsovski alleged that the sources of the funding for the Colored Revolution protest were similar to the funding network that was revealed during the Racket scandal – in which it was revealed that prosecutors and enforcers close to SDSM used illegally obtained wiretaps and whatever hold on power they had to extort money from businessmen.