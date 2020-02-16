VMRO-DPMNE representatives walked out of the Parliament hall following the scandalous events when the already rejected PPO law was put to a new vote. The opposition said that it considers the law invalid and that President Stevo Pendarovski has no right to sign it into force.

Today we witnessed how democracy was trampled in the Parliament of Macedonia. The law got only 74 votes, but this vote was canceled and a new one ordered 10 minutes later. There is no democracy in the world where you can repeat the vote if you don’t like the outcome, said Nikola Micevski, head of the VMRO group in Parliament.

He asked the Zaev regime if this is the way in which he wants to implement “European values” in Macedonia, and called on the international representatives in Macedonia to condemn the actions of the regime. The law would entrench Zaev loyalists as prosecutors and ban the prosecution from using wiretaps as indications of crimes on the part of high level Government officials, and Zaev as desperate to have it adopted, following the long list of criminal scandals that involve himself and his top lieutenants.