The president of VMRO-DPMNE agrees and accepts the one percent threshold for the required signatures for independent candidates.

There was a certain gymnastics policy by the government, in the part of the open lists. The smaller parties are seeking open lists and VMRO-DPMNE agreed, and we see then they changed their mind and did not want open, and we agreed again. Then the government asked to increase the threshold of signatures for the candidacies and we agreed on that. I listened to the statement of Prime Minister Zaev yesterday and again VMRO-DPMNE accepts the threshold to be 1%, if it should not exist at all, just let there be fair and democratic elections, no threats and blackmail, said Mickoski.