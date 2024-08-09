VMRO-DPMNE: DUI with protests want to defend officials who should be held accountable for crime DUI’s scenario has been read, with protests they want to defend officials who should be held accountable for crime. DUI knows that it has to give answers about all the shady tenders, about the lottery, about the road subcontractors, about Soravia, about the written off debt of Musa Xhaferi’s son, reports VMRO-DPMNE.

The party says that “DUI are aware that there will be responsibility, and protests and attempts at destabilization are a basis for them to be able to take members to the street when their corrupt officials will have to answer to the institutions.”

If DUI and SDS were honest, they would not change the Criminal Code in the face of a change in power and amnesty themselves for a large number of crimes. It is clear that both DUI and SDS are aware of what they have done, so they see the only chance for salvation in political pressure and invented theses for political arrangement. Attempts at DUI and SDS are futile. They have been read. There will be responsibility, says the party announcement.