Out of 30 days, the government plane was used by the ministers of DUI and SDS for 25 days, including flights to Nis. This extensive use of the government plane has now resulted in a service cost of 1 million euros, which will be paid from the citizens’ budget, accused VMRO-DPMNE. SDS once again demonstrates a lack of vision or ideas for the future of Macedonia. Their empty words and baseless accusations cannot hide their incompetence and corruption. Due to this attitude, SDS has experienced a historic defeat and is rapidly sinking into irrelevance.

During their time in power, Macedonia witnessed unprecedented economic stagnation, mass emigration of young people, and continuous scandals.

As for the expenses that SDS is talking about, they are far less than those incurred during their time in power. Not only was their spending completely unproductive.

We will not allow criminals to drag VMRO-DPMNE down to their level through false accusations. The best response to their demagoguery is our dedicated work and the results we achieve. SDS can continue with its empty attacks, but the citizens already recognize them and know who truly works for them.

VMRO-DPMNE will continue to fight for a better Macedonia, for our children, and for future generations.