VMRO-DPMNE adds Marija Miteva as new spokeswoman Macedonia 05.05.2021 / 11:20 VMRO-DPMNE announced that it is adding Marija Miteva as its new spokeswoman. The party's Executive Committee agreed that Miteva will join the party spokesmen Naum Stoilkovski and Dimitar Arsovski. vmromarija mitevaspokeswoman Comments are closed for this post. Macedonia News Academic Kulavkova, recipient of the Goce Delcev prize, questions Zaev's policy of negotiating Macedonian history with Bulgaria Zaev dismisses reports he will face challenge from his predecessor Branko Crvenkovski Ill-informed citizens turned back from the Delcevo and Strumica crossings with Bulgaria EU enlargement: Growing possibility of Albania advancing while Macedonia remains stuck Vaccination report: Most doses issued so far were Sputnik, followed by the Astra Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines Overnight curfew begins at 23h Davidovic: April 27 trial is proof that there is no equality before the law, justice is selective, the judiciary is politicized Macedonia introduces two-week quarantine for all travelers from India and Brazil .
