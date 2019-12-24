The latest poll in which VMRO-DPMNE has a significant advantage over SDSM is a realistic picture of developments in Macedonia recently and the disappointment felt by citizens.

This is the position of the experts following the survey conducted by Market Vision for “MKD.mk” in the period between December 12-20.

Asked which party they will support if parliamentary elections were held tomorrow, 40.6% of the respondents said they would support VMRO-DPMNE, and 33.2% – SDSM.

If we calculate these numbers only in relation to those who are decided (929), then the difference is – 18.3% for VMRO-DPMNE, 15% for SDSM.

According to reports from the last few election cycles, where an average MP needed around 7,500 votes, VMRO-DPMNE would win between seven and nine MPs more than SDSM.

Political analyst Vladimir Bozinovski, who himself has experience in conducting polls, says the difference is to be expected if all the affairs are known by the government as well as the disappointments at home and internationally.

All this, in his opinion, results in a decline in confidence.