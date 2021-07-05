The opposition parties VMRO-DPMNE and Levica will file a non-confidence motion against Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi. This was announced today in the Parliament by MPs Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Dimitar Apasiev, who said that the main reason for the motion was for violation of the Constitution when Xhaferi spoke in Albanian language in his address in the European Parliament.

The main reason, you all know that in the European Parliament Mr. Talat Xhaferi spoke in Albanian, he forgot the Constitution, he forgot that Amendment 5 of Article 7, in paragraph 1 says that the official language in the whole territory and in international relations is Macedonian and its Cyrillic alphabet. What does this mean? Mr. Xhaferi did not go to the European Parliament as citizen Xhaferi but went as Parliament Speaker and also maybe before leaving he should have read Article 2, paragraph 2 of the Law on the Use of the Macedonian Language according to which the use of the Macedonian language as an official language is right and duty of all citizens of the Republic of Macedonia, and imagine what this provision means for the Parliament Speaker. Because then he is obliged to adhere to the Constitution and laws, said Siljanovska.