VMRO-DPMNE and the Moderaterna party from Sweden held a two-day conference in which their officials and members of Parliament discussed EU policy toward the Western Balkans.

During the conference we discussed infrastructure as one of the conditions for a growing economy. Along with the VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament we talked about the coming projects planned by the Transportation Ministry, that will help develop our country. VMRO-DPMNE always works with friends from the European People’s Party to strengthen its capacities, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who attended the conference.