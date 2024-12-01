VMRO-DPMNE and the Moderaterna party from Sweden held a two-day conference in which their officials and members of Parliament discussed EU policy toward the Western Balkans.
During the conference we discussed infrastructure as one of the conditions for a growing economy. Along with the VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament we talked about the coming projects planned by the Transportation Ministry, that will help develop our country. VMRO-DPMNE always works with friends from the European People’s Party to strengthen its capacities, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who attended the conference.
Comments are closed for this post.