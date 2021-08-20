VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the director of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Macedonia Daniel Braun, to discuss the coming local elections and other developing issues.
VMRO-DPMNE and KAS will increase their level of cooperation in the run up to the elections, including by holding training and seminars with the candidates the conservative party is nominating for mayors and other local offices.
Regarding the Afghan crisis, the VMRO-DPMNE leader said that Macedonia does not have capacity to admit the number of refugees which the Zaev Government is proposing to take. “The Government can’t enable proper living conditions for the Macedonian citizens, let alone for others. The country is sinking in every regard, such as the economy with growing costs of living, with the growing unemployment and the closing businesses”, Mickoski said.
Comments are closed for this post.