VMRO-DPMNE today announced the nominations of eight additional mayoral candidates, including for some key races, such as Aerodrom and Karpos in Skopje, Bitola and Strumica.

The party is nominating it’s international secretary Timco Mucunski in Aerodrom. Mucunski is currently member of Parliament and teaches Roman law at the Skopje University.

Pediatrist Oliver Zafirovski is the party’s candidate in Karpos. He led the Institute for Pulmonary Diseases in Kozle between 2006 and 2017, transforming it into a leading healthcare institution in Macedonia.

Another doctor, epidemiologist Toni Konjanovski, is nominated as Mayor of Bitola. He was director of the Bitola Institute for public health and an active voice in the city throughout the Covid pandemic.

Businessman and financial consultant Zan Drvosanov will represent the party in the mayoral race in Strumica. Doctor Aleksandar Jovanovski and teacher is the VMRO candidate in Kicevo. Politicologist Aleksandar Rangelov is nominated by VMRO-DPMNE as Mayor of Kriva Palanka. English language teacher Velibor Denkovski will run in Staro Nagoricane, while farmer Lado Gligoroski is the party’s candidate in Dolneni.