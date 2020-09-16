Zoran Zaev’s mafia destroyed the economy in the Republic of Macedonia. Due to the incompetence of the government led by SDSM, over 40 thousand citizens remained on the streets in five months, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Macedonia has a historic drop in GDP of 12.9%. Zoran Zaev trades with Macedonia’s history, sells Goce Delcev. Farmers are left with no profit because of the SDSM government.

We protest and we will continue to protest including against the expensive electricity that affects everyone’s standard. That is why we continue to protest against the expensive electricity that bring poor people.

On Thursday, at 18:00 h, VMRO-DPMNE will stage a protest with vehicles that will start in front of the parking lot of the sports hall “Boris Trajkovski”, along the boulevard Partizanski Odredi, to the front of the Regulatory Commission which acts as an extended arm of SDSM and Zaev.