SDSM has institutionalized crime, accuses VMRO-DPMNE, asking whether Interior Ministry’s vehicles are used for drug trafficking?!

No matter how much Spasovski tries to justify himself and gives banal excuses, he cannot explain the fact how the Montenegrin police knew that there were drugs in the vehicle of the Ministry of Interior. It is obvious that this was an alarm and a vehicle that was previously expected, said the opposition party, adding that nobody believes that the drugs were in the the Ministry of Interior vehicle for 5 years.