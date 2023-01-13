The pawn Dimitar Kovacevski praised the Tirana meeting, thereby confirming that this meeting was at his request to save his and Ali Ahmeti’s careers. Instead of condemning the fact that national interests are being discussed in other countries, Kovacevski praised the Tirana meeting, said VMRO-DPMNE.

But the citizens are looking for answers. What was agreed at this meeting and what concessions will Kovacevski accept in order to keep his seat on Ilindenska.

Does Kovacevski have to accept new betrayals to the detriment of national interests, or at this meeting did Ali Ahmeti and Edi Rama deliver new business interests that pawn Kovacevski will have to accept without question.

Dimitar Kovacevski and SDS must answer what agenda and plan developed at this meeting they got on the table for continuing the agony and sinking of Macedonia?

These meetings organized by Kovacevski and Ahmeti have nothing to do with the position of Albanians in Macedonia, but only for the criminal interests and enrichment of individuals from SDS and DUI.

Dimitar Kovacevski and Ali Ahmeti are aware that every day they are losing the trust of the citizens more and more, so they are determined to do everything just to buy more time on the political scene.

Citizens do not deserve more betrayals by this anti-state government of SDS and DUI, and for that, they will experience a debacle in the next early parliamentary elections.