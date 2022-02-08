The ruling SDSM party is determined not to support the declaration VMRO-DPMNE proposed on Goce Delcev. The declaration would instill Delcev as the paramount historic figure of Macedonia and protect him from Bulgarian claims.

SDSM needs to explain what is it in the declaration that they find objectionable and unacceptable. Is it that we want to emphasize the role Delcev had in the revolutionary struggle for Macedonia? Is it the call that media outlets promote his work on the 150th anniversary of his birth? The proposal that schools set aside classes and prepare activities so that children will be better acquainted with Delcev’s work? With its refusal of the declaration in the Parliament, SDSM stands against the honoring of Delcev with appropriate postal stamps, VMRO-DPMNE said in its statement.