Zoran Zaev is responsible for rampant racketeering, rigging of publicly funded contracts, expanding the marijuana fields and election theft. The audio materials prove that Zaev is to blame for the injustice we live in, said VMRO-DPMNE in a press release inviting the public to a protest march this afternoon.

Several recent audio leaks revealed that Zaev was influencing judicial decision, had control over Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and the Supreme Court and was linked to the Racket scandal.

Macedonian citizens have no doubt into who was directing the actions of the judiciary over the past three years. As Prime Minister, Zaev directed the actions of Katica Janeva and the Supreme Court and threw our country into the abyss, VMRO-DPMNE said.

The audio recordings reveal how Zaev was working to drag out and undermine cases initiated by Janeva as it fit his political and business interests.