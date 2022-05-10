VMRO-DPMNE formally began its blockade of Parliament, after the Government did not try to reach out over the past several days to discuss holding early elections.
The party cited the economic disaster, huge inflation spikes, corruption and illegitimacy of the Government as their reasons to begin blocking most legislation in Parliament.
In a year, prices of food staples rose between 10 and 50 percent. Electricity is 30 percent more expensive. Every day we have more and more problems. Kovacevski is not new to politics, he is part of the problem and can’t be the solution. He must understand that Zaev is not here and won’t solve the problems for him. The people are paying for Zaev’s failures and that is why we need early general elections, the party said in a statement.
