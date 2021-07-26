VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski announced two steps that will allow significant decentralization of power in Macedonia and would structurally reform the public administration and tax system. During the first major rally of the pre-campaign period in Ohrid, Mickoski said that under the future VMRO-DPMNE led Government, citizens will be allowed to divert a portion of their tax funds for a local project they support, and that a number of centrally run institutions will be moved from the capital Skopje to other cities.

We now have unproductive spending from the central budget, that goes to pay for lavish dinners, travel and other luxuries for Government officials. We will allow citizens to determine where a portion of the taxes they pay go to, and send them to their local authorities, Mickoski said during a party event in Ohrid.

Together with the mayoral candidate for Ohrid Kiril Pecakov, Mickoski said that the other step the conservative party will introduce will be to begin breaking up the monopoly the capital Skopje has over central public institutions.