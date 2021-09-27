VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the voters to turn out in large numbers and to vote out the SDSM candidates in the coming local elections, as the only sure way to put an end to the Zaev regime. Mickoski was speaking at the first campaign rally of the party, which traditionally takes place in Ohrid, where he presented the mayoral candidate doctor Kiril Pecakov.

With your votes, remind the Government of the things it is desperate for you to forget. And make the right decision for your future, the future of your family, the future you want and deserve, Mickoski said.

He accused Zaev of lying to the voters, with unmet promises, including what is a major issue in Ohrid – completing the half-finished highway to Kicevo.

SDSM promised 5 to 7 percent growth of GDP – they are stuck at 2 percent. They promised foreign investments, but the only investments we see are in the Zaev family marijuana plantations. They promised 600 kilometers of highways and 550 kilometers of expressways, and can’t even complete what the previous VMRO led Government began, Mickoski told the supporters gathered in the ancient theater in Ohrid.

The opposition leader promised that VMRO-DPMNE will deliver change and concrete projects for the citizens, as well as victories in the local elections.

The changes will include a change of the system of values that is in place now, and which results with mismanagement from the political elites. We will introduce a new style of work, based on principles and accountability. The infrastructure projects we are proposing will have specific deadlines and will quickly link us to the European cities. And the victories we promise will restore faith, restore the spirit of our people, of all the ethnic groups, that it is possible that the entire country wins and that Macedonia is again a success, Mickoski said.

Mickoski called on voters from all ethnic groups to support the opposition, specifically addressing the largest minority – the Albanians.