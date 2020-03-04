After a few days ago, one billboard was painted with blue color and another one was set on fire, which featured a moment of special investigative measures, showing Zoran Zaev demanding 200,000 euros bribe, which sparked panic among the ruling party.
At Wednesday’s press conference, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski told those who did it that they would be held accountable after the April 12 parliamentary elections.
Let those who did this remember the picture when Katica Janeva was taken by the police heavily disguised and with handcuffs, and Zoran Zaev publicly gave up on her. Let them not be blind servants, because he will be an MP and will have immunity, Mickoski said.
