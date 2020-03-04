After a few days ago, one billboard was painted with blue color and another one was set on fire, which featured a moment of special investigative measures, showing Zoran Zaev demanding 200,000 euros bribe, which sparked panic among the ruling party.

At Wednesday’s press conference, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski told those who did it that they would be held accountable after the April 12 parliamentary elections.