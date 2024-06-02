VMRO-DPMNE blamed the 12 managers of departments in the Surgery Clinic, and Healthcare Minister Ilir Demiri, for the collapse of the clinic, where surgeries have been cancelled for two weeks after a strange smell was noticed in the building. The source hasn’t been discovered yet, and operations have been stopped because of caution.

In a statement, VMRO-DPMNE warned Demiri and the managers that they will be held responsible for leaving one of the premier public healthcare institutions inoperable.