VMRO-DPMNE calls on all parliamentary parties to support the proposed amendments to the Law on Secondary Education, which they submitted to the Parliament, in order to help high school students.

High school students last year faced major problems, such as failure to hold classes and shortened classes, lasting 30 minutes, all this led to fewer classes and greater difficulties for students to master the material. In order to help them continue their education without additional stress, we believe that their requests to take two graduation exams are justified, the party said in a press release.

The party says that the United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Belgium have already applied this model to reduce the number of graduation exams that students will take.