VMRO-DPMNE called on Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski to resign after the recent spate of murders between suspected Albanian mafia figures.

In just 12 hours, there were horrific crimes in Skopje, a serious robbery, a beheaded body was found and a murder. These events remind us on Colombia in the 1990ies. Oliver Spasovski turned the country into a mafia training ground, where no citizen can feel safe, during the day and especially at night, the opposition party said in a statement.