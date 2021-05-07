VMRO-DPMNE called on Pavlina Crvenkovska, newly appointed head of the Judicial Council, to resign after a growing scandal involving her husband.

Zoran Crvenkovski was revealed to have taken 1.6 million EUR in loans from the now collapsed Eurostandard Bank, and refused to pay it back. The bank went under after dozens of shell companies linked to the ruling SDSM party took out loans and reneged on the payments.