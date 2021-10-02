Public prosecutors have remained silent in face of clear evidence that the Mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov was rigging procurement contracts. The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party showed that a contract worth 300,000 EUR for the reconstruction of water pipes was awarded retroactively – after the chosen company already completed the job in apparent coordination with Silegov and the head of the Vodovod water utility company Dusko Veskovski.

We call on the prosecutors to investigate the actions of Petre Silegov and Dusko Veskovski. We supplied them with evidence that prove that the construction work was completed two months before the contract was made public and awarded. They have more than enough evidence to prosecute the case, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.