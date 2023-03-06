VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski called on the state prosecutors to investigate the awarding of a 22 million EUR contract for supervision of the planned highway projects with Bechtel, to a consortium of suspicious companies.

Stojanoski noted that one of the companies in the consortium, Eptisa, was found by the Government to be unethical during its oversight of the Kumanovo – Kriva Palanka railway project. Eptisa was put on a Government black list, but later, the criteria for the Bechtel highway projects was revised down, to allow Eptisa to be able to compete and win the oversight contract.