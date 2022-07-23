The government should not run away from a referendum, should not be afraid of the people. A government that has really achieved historical success has no reason to hide from the people. If the DUI/SDSM government believes that they have achieved something great, let them go to a referendum in front of the people. There is no need for parties in 15 cities, it is enough to accept the collection of signatures for a referendum initiative, explains VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski.

Only the people are sovereign in every country, even in Macedonia. They must be able to say whether this is a historical success or a historical act of betrayal, assimilation and Bulgarization of Macedonia.

The government must check this step before the people, DUI/SDSM must check whether they, or those intellectuals and social actors who, unfortunately, the government calls “hysterical”, are right, said Stoilkovski.

