VMRO-DPMNE called out the SDSM led Government about its procurement of luxury food items in the midst of the economic crisis.

The contracts calls for offers to purchase 2 tons of wine, over 130 liters of bourbon and whiskey, 30 liters of champagne and vodka, on top of a previous call for seafood.

The hypocrites from SDSM are asking the public to donate money into the budget to help fight the coronavirus, and at the same time they are purchasing luxury foods and drink items. Meanwhile Macedonia remains the worst affected country in the region in terms of mortality and our healthcare workers lack masks, gloves and other basic protective equipment, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

The Government insisted that the restaurants that cater to its top officials are closed because of the epidemic, but must remain stocked. Depending on how bad the economy tanks in 2020, projections for the budget deficit range between 700 million EUR and 1,3 billion.