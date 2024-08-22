The Judicial Council should have removed judge Pajazit Pajaziti a long time ago, but they are completely under control of DUI and SDS, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Branimir Petrusevski. Pajaziti was involved in several judicial scandals, including the decision to release a former UCK fighter wanted by Serbia for war crimes to flee to Kosovo.

The Judicial Council tolerates Pajaziti who allowed Blerim Ramadani to flee, gave a suspended sentence to Idzet Memeti even after he admitted taking bribes, and released the violent thugs who caused the incident at the Skopje airport. The judiciary has 2 percent trust in the public and this is the reason why, how can people trust the courts when judges and prosecutors are caught red handed, Petrusevski said in a press conference.