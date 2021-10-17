Initial reports from the local elections indicate that the VMRO-DPMNE candidate Orce Georgievski won a convincing victory in the first round against the SDSM candidate Filip Temelkovski in Skopje’s Kisela Voda district.

The usually reliably VMRO area saw some lopsided results, where Georgievski leads double and even three times ahead of Temelkovski. These results are still early and not indicative of the entire municipality, but Republika is briefed that Georgievski is certain to win in the first round.

Temelkovski had unlimited funds in the race, as the son of oligarch Zore Temelkovski. In his term he pushed for a megalomaniac project to build nearly a hundred buildings in Rasadnik, a rare preserved green area in this part of Skopje.